Update: Fire Ignites On Jesus Maria Road

Maria Fire in Calaveras County - Calaveras Sheriff's Office Image View Photos

Updated at 6:27 am: The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are now some evacuation orders and warnings near the vicinity of the Maria fire located near Jesus Maria Road and Hawver Road.

Click here to view the map provided by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services that shows evacuation orders in red and warnings in yellow.

Original story posted at 6:11 am: There is a vegetation fire that ignited early this morning along Jesus Maria Road east of Hawver Road in Calaveras County.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area and the blaze is estimated to be 50 acres. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jesus Maria Road is closed between Highway 26 and Music Gulch. Deputies are in the area working with fire officials. Be prepared for activity and the potential for evacuations in the immediate vicinity.

Click here to view a webcam pointed at the fire.