Fire Destroys Six Homes At Coulterville Trailer Park

Trailer Park Fire in Coulterville

Coulterville, CA — Calling it a “heartbreaking” situation, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports that a fire broke out at the trailer park in Coulterville early Sunday morning, destroying six homes and several vehicles.

17 residents were impacted by the fire, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross, the Office of Emergency Services, and the Health and Human Services Agency. They are working to find places for the residents and their pets to stay, along with providing clothing and food. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire and there were no initial reports of any injuries.

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese was at the site yesterday surveying the damage and speaking with residents impacted.

Power is anticipated to be out for the remaining residents in the trailer park for the next several days.