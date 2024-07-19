Phoenix Lake Man Arrested For Having Child Pornography

TCSO suspect being arrested -- TCSO photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – A Phoenix Lake Estate man was the target of a child pornography arrest last week in Tuolumne County

On Thursday, July 11, deputies and detectives with the Sheriff Investigations Division Detectives, with a search warrant in hand, raided the home of the suspect, 73-year-old Michael Kenneth Matheson. Sheriff’s officials relayed, “His arrest was related to an ongoing investigation into Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM). The investigation stemmed from an online tip regarding a subject receiving that material over the internet.”

Using multiple warrants to identify the location and person responsible for requesting and receiving pornographic materials from an online source led to the arrest of Matheson at his home. The investigation led detectives to the home of 73-year-old Michael Kenneth Matheson. He was arrested and booked for felony possession of obscene child pornographic material. There is no word as to whether any of the pornographic material involved local children. Sheriff’s officials say this investigation is still ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.