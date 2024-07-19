Arrest In Calaveras Marijuana Bust

Marijuana Bust in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — An illegal marijuana cultivation operation was recently busted in the 5000 block of Lakeview Road in Valley Springs.

A search warrant authorized by the Calaveras County Superior Court was carried out on the property. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team eradicated 1,008 actively growing marijuana plants inside three large hoop houses. The sheriff’s office reports that the estimated street value of the plants ranges from $252,000 to $403,200. During the investigation, deputies found violations related to pollution, littering, and the diversion of water near the site.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists were on site to investigate the violations further.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the illegal operation, 32-year-old Rogelio Barralan of Modesto.

The case is still under investigation. Several agencies supported the operation, including the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Calaveras County Code Compliance.

Anyone wanting to report a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation can call the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 209-754-6870.