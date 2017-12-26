Quantcast
TCSO Issues Warning About Gift Boxes

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office
12/26/2017 6:55 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — On this day after Christmas the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office notes that burglars will often be keeping an eye out for the boxes of big-ticket items left outside or in recycling bins.

Potential burglars driving through neighborhoods will often spot large electronic boxes sitting near the curb.

The sheriff’s office recommends residents break down all boxes before putting them outside, being better safe then sorry, and wait until pickup day to place boxes of expensive items in the recycling bin.

