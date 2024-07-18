Two Events Bring Free School Supplies And Sports Physicals

Tuolumne Back to School Bash Banner View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center is partnering with Cover’s Apple Ranch for the 3rd annual Touch the Truck event, bringing a one-stop day of back-to-school fun for the whole family.

The Saturday, July 20th, event will feature free backpacks and school supplies from multiple vendors, as well as free sports physicals from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be food booths and live demos, including a self-loader log loading, a Jaws of Life demo, a car demolition, a crane balloon drop, an apple cider tasting, and other amenities from Cover’s Apple Ranch. Part of the proceeds of the event will also benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Over the past two years, the center has supplied youth in the county with over 1,200 backpacks and completed over 100 sports physicals. The event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cover’s Apple Ranch, 19211 Cherokee Road in Tuolumne, and is open to the public. Backpacks and school supplies are limited to the first 1,000 students.