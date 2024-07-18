Update: Fire In Jamestown Forward Spread Stopped

Jamestown Fire north of Highways 108/49 View Photos

Update at 12:07 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that air and ground resources are making progress on a vegetation blaze named the Links Fire burning north of Highway 108/49 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward progress of the flames has been stopped at 40′ x 40′ in size. The flames ignited in the grass off Wigwan Road and behind the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park just before noon. Ground crews will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at noon: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are fighting a vegetation fire north of Highway 108/49 and Wigwam Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

A small plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky behind the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park. A picture is on mml.com now. Tankers are dropping retardant on the blaze. There is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread. There are structures nearby. We’ll have an update as soon as new information as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

