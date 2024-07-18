Familiar Name Picked For At-Large Planning Commission Seat

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors picked a member to fill an open seat on the Tuolumne County Planning Commission, and the move created a new vacancy.

How it works is that each of the five board of supervisors individually nominates a member to represent their specific supervisorial district, and then two additional at-large seats are decided jointly by the board.

Longtime commissioner Jerry Morrow is currently serving as David Goldemberg’s representative for District One. However, the term expires next February, right around the time when a new supervisor will step in, as Goldemberg is not seeking re-election.

The board voted 4-0 to appoint Morrow to the at-large seat, moving him over, in a move that could make Morrow’s position less susceptible to change when a new supervisor takes over in District One. The board members praised Morrow’s knowledge and skill set.

Board Chair Goldemberg noted that five strong candidates applied for the at-large position. The only other candidate who was brought up by board members as a top alternative to Morrow was applicant Ron Kopf, who is a former TUD Director, a local developer, and an active leader in groups like the Tuolumne County Business Council and Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

While not mentioning Kopf’s name directly, Supervisor Goldemberg stated, “One applicant I had some concerns with, because it came from a developer standpoint, and I don’t think it is a positive thing to have a developer on the Planning Commission.”

Supervisor Jaron Brandon also backed Morrow, but took issue with Goldemberg’s statement, knowing that it was in reference to Kopf. Brandon said, “There is a developer who has applied who has a lot of experience doing projects. I think that has been a challenge with our current planning commission. There is a lack of tangible experience (on the commission) within the building sector.”

Brandon then stated that he “highly recommends” that Kopf reapply for a planning commission seat in the future.

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk also praised Kopf, but added that he had spoken with him on the telephone earlier in the morning, and learned that Kopf was planning to withdraw his nomination, so it was a non-issue by that point.

Kirk concluded, “Please Ron, when you are eligible, apply again. But I will agree with the other three members. Jerry Morrow is the President of the California Planning Commission, he has been on there a long time, he is reliable, so I will absolutely lend my hand in moving him to that position.”

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff was absent from the meeting, attending medical appointments, and did not vote.

Morrow’s departure from his District One planning commission position now opens that seat up. In addition, Supervisor Brandon’s District Five commission seat is open, following the recent resignation of Linda Emerson. Mayor Ann Segerstrom has appointed Emerson to the City of Sonora’s planning commission, a separate government entity. Brandon noted that he is hoping to bring forth a nomination soon to fill the District Five seat.

Other current planning commissioners are Jim Cherry in District Two, Jim Jordan in District Three, Catharine Santa Maria in District Four, and Wes Brineger in the second at-large seat.

The planning commission helps make land-use decisions in the county.