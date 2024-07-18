Financial Trends And Planning Commission Pick On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting this morning.

The board will review applications for an open Tuolumne County Planning Commission seat that was vacated by the departure of Kara Bechtle. Several prospective candidates have applied for the position that helps oversee land use decisions.

In addition, there will be a presentation on long-term financial trends and forecasts. The purpose is to give the supervisors information that they need to make decisions ahead of lean budget years.

Also, there will be a vote to extend the Master Stewardship Agreement with the Stanislaus National Forest through 2038. It allows the county, forest service, and other forestry partners to better collaborate on projects.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board of supervisors meeting room.