One Flown From HWY 26 Motorcycle Crash

HWY 26 head-on motorcycle crash -- CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – The CHP has released the details of a head-on crash on Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County on Sunday night, where one person was flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mangeli Road west of Hogan Dam Road. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reports that 35-year-old Ronald Reece of Stockton was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson westbound on the highway. Traveling in the opposite direction was 36-year-old Matthew Correa of Valley Springs, driving a 2017 Chrysler Voyager minivan.

Cooper relayed that for an unknown reason, Reece was unable to steer the bike through a curve in the roadway and drove head-on into the minivan. Reece was ejecting from the motorcycle. He suffered major injuries and was flown to a Valley trauma center.