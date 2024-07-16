New Subaru Of Sonora Facility Planned On Mono Way

Artist Rendering of Subaru of Sonora facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are plans to build a new Subaru of Sonora building at 12828 Mono Way, near the boundary line separating the City of Sonora and the unincorporated area of the county.

Since 2017, Subaru of Sonora has shared a mutual space with the Sonora Ford Dealership at 13254 Mono Way, and there is a need for separate buildings.

The owner/applicant is Cypress Square Properties, LLC. A 146-page environmental report released by the county this morning notes that the new dealership building would be spread over a 2.13 acre parcel that is zoned General Commercial. Once completed, the facility would have about 40 on-site employees for sales and services.

Auto deliveries would still be dropped off at the Ford Dealership, located 2,800 feet to the east.

The applicant is seeking a conditional use permit for the project. It will eventually go to the Tuolumne County Planning Commission for a public review. The City of Sonora, meanwhile, is the jurisdiction that will be asked to issue an encroachment permit onto Mono Way, since that area is in the city.

The area is surrounded by the Timberhills Shopping Center to the south, Buck’s Body Shop and the Adventist Health Diana J White Cancer Institute to the west, and the red “bird house” to the east.

There is a 30-day review underway for the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental requirements so that people can weigh in.

You can find the full environmental document by clicking here.