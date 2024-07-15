Tuolumne County Urges Broadband Speed Tests

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County is urging residents and business owners to test their broadband speeds as part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Challenge, open through August 5. This initiative aims to identify gaps in broadband coverage and improve access to high-speed internet.

To participate, users should visit here, where they can conduct speed tests. This data collection is used for contesting slow internet speeds and identifying areas eligible for funding. The site will also notify users if their address is unserved and qualifies for support. The BEAD Program, managed in California by the CPUC, is part of a national effort providing $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet. California has been allocated approximately $1.86 billion based on the state’s share of unserved locations. The BEAD program defines service categories as:

Unserved : Less than 25Mbps download or 3Mbps upload (priority for funding)

: Less than 25Mbps download or 3Mbps upload (priority for funding) Underserved : At least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload, and less than 100Mbps download or 20Mbps upload (eligible for funding)

: At least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload, and less than 100Mbps download or 20Mbps upload (eligible for funding) Served: At least 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload (not eligible for funding)

Participants must complete at least three-speed tests on different days. After the first test, reminders will be sent until all three tests are completed.