Sonora Police Department Lobby Closing For Repairs

Sonora, CA– The Sonora Police Department’s lobby will be closed to the public from Wednesday, July 17, through Thursday, August 1, due to necessary repairs to the dispatch center and customer service department. The parking lot accessing the lobby will also be closed during this period. For general assistance, please call 209-532-8141. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

During the closure, the following services will be available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Vehicle Releases

Report Requests and Processing

Parking Citation Processing

Sex Offender and Arson Registrations