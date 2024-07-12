Sonora Woman Arrested For Stalking

Samantha Dernbach SPD booking photo View Photo

Columbia, CA – A Sonora woman was charged with felony stalking after violating a temporary restraining order by making threats to the person to whom the order was issued.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of Sawmill Flat Road near Douglasville Mine Road in Columbia for a report of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) violation. The victim told arriving deputies that 32-year-old Samantha Dernbach had violated the TRO by showing up at the victim’s home, yelling and making threats. Sheriff’s officials noted, “The TRO Dernbach violated had been issued for similar threatening behavior towards the victim in the past.” Deputies searched the area for Dernbach and were unable to locate her and a probable cause arrest warrant was issued for Dernbach.

Two days later, Sonora Police notified the sheriff’s office that officers had spotted and arrested Dernbach at The Office Bar in downtown Sonora and she faces charges of felony stalking and criminal threats, along with a misdemeanor of disobeying a court order.