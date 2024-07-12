A Welcome Health Event Returns In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Health Fair celebrates 40 years wraps up Oct. 17 2018 View Photo

Sonora, CA – It was a popular event, attracting many in the Mother Lode, and now it is back.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Tuolumne County Health Fair this October at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds,” stated county health department officials.

The event brings the return of various free health screenings, low-cost lab draws, and interactive exhibits. COVID caused the cancellation of the event for the last four years. County health officials say that the event is “all aimed at connecting Tuolumne County residents with resources to support their health and well-being all year long.”

County health officials provided these exhibits, which will include:

Increasing Access to Care

Caring for Mental Health and Substance Use Challenges

Preventing and Managing Health Conditions

Improving Social Well-Being

Eating Well, with live cooking demonstrations

The fair will run on Friday, October 25, with lab draws done only between 6:30 a.m. until noon. Then on Saturday, October 26, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be exhibits, health screenings, a vaccine clinic, and lab draws. Questions can be directed to the county health department by calling 209-533-7428.