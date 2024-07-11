Second Weekend In July Events

There are several events planned but first the cancellations. 2nd Saturday Art Night is happening with music and arts and crafts but the Summer Concert was cancelled by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce who stated the hot, dry heat will make it “dangerous to our artists, performers, musicians, and attendees.” Calvary Chapel also cancelled their Saturday concert.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Gimacus Burns providing the musical entertainment. View all the planned Summer Music Series bands here.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County is hosting their annual fundraising sale through July 14th at the shelter facility. This year’s event, “Furry Friends Fashionista Week and Trunk Sale,” features a large collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories, including many brand new items, some designer labels, and a variety of new and gently used home goods, pet supplies, and more. More details are in the event listing here.

The Twain Harte Art and Wine will be held in downtown with live music from 10 am – 5 pm Saturday and 10-4 pm Sunday. The annual event will be packed with over 50 vendors offering unique art, vintage jewelry, health and wellness products, specialty foods and the Gear Head Revival Car Show. Specialty food will include olive oil, jerky, and nuts. CERT will be serving Beer and beverages along with a cooling station and there will be an ice cream truck and lemonade available. Parking and admission are free.

The July General Meeting of the League of Woman Voters will be held Saturday from 10 am to noon at the Tuolumne County Library. The speaker will be Firewise Community Coordinator, Karen Caldwell, who will be talking about Firewise Communities. Details are in the event listing.

Saturday evening you will be able to swing the night away at Columbia State Historic Park’s 78th Anniversary Big Band Street Dance. Friends of Columbia invite you to journey back to the 1940s, capturing the essence of the time when Columbia State Historic Park was established. Sit and listen or dance to live music by Rod Harris and his Orchestra as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s Fallon House location in Columbia for performances of Route 66. The play features sounds from 1950s Chicago to California’s surf music of the 1960s. A blog detailing the play is here.

The Groveland Community Services District is hosting free movie nights in the park. Bring blankets and low back lawn chairs to Mary Laveroni Park and get ready to watch movies with neighbors and friends, starting at sunset. On Saturday, the 1993 movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey will be shown. The other movies and dates are in the event listing here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with Zero Gravity at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Grover Anderson.

The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is also on Fridays from 5-8 pm through October 4th. With the heat, the Angels Market is modified to “Grab & Go” with no music or bar. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market Wednesday concert is Leilani and the Distractions with pop, rock blues, and punk music.

The Calaveras County Arts Council presents the free Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8. Each concert is held at different parks throughout the County. Bring your picnic items, blankets & chairs. On Wednesday July 17th, the Snarky Cats will bring rocking party music to Turner Community Park in San Andreas.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

An exhibition of Tuolumne County’s Heartland Creative Corps Grant recipients’ work is available to view Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Columbia College’s Manzanita Building. The exhibit serves as a unique look into the perspectives of the local artists who created art for; Last Earth, Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, Flow: A Story of California’s Water, Pareidolia, the WATCH Resources Mosaic Mural, Pebbles in a Pond: The Ripple Effects of Participation in Voting, Life at Water’s Edge, and The Tuolumne County Homelessness Awareness Mural.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Verona 18 at Copper Valley. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.