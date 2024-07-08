Hikers Rescued Near Natural Bridges In Vallecito

Natural Bridges visitors wading under an arch View Photo

Calaveras, CA– On July 2, at approximately 6:55 PM, the Calaveras County 911 dispatch center received a distress call from hikers near Natural Bridges. The hikers, who began their trek at the Coyote Creek Trailhead, became disoriented and faced severe dehydration symptoms.

The Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, along with deputies, were promptly dispatched. Upon arrival, deputies hiked down the trail and located the group. After administering water, the hikers’ condition improved, allowing them to walk out of the canyon where they were assessed by medical personnel.

Calaveras County’s hiking trails are renowned for their stunning landscapes. However, hiking in extreme heat poses significant risks to both hikers and rescuers. Authorities advise against hiking in such conditions and recommend the following safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Start early to avoid the heat of the day.

to avoid the heat of the day. Hydrate often . Carry at least 1-2 liters of water for every hour on the trail.

. Carry at least 1-2 liters of water for every hour on the trail. Carry electrolyte replacements and snacks that contain sodium and potassium.

and snacks that contain sodium and potassium. Rest often in shaded areas .

. Recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses: throbbing headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, disorientation or confusion, and lack of sweating despite hot temperatures

If you experience any of these symptoms, it should be considered a medical emergency. Stop hiking and find a shady spot to cool down.