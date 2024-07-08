Update: Crash Impacting Mono Way Travel

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Update at 6:45 a.m.: Sonora Police report that the wreckage is in the westbound lane and officers are directing one-way traffic after a pickup overturned on Mono Way. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 6:21 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Sonora Police report that a pickup crash on Mono Way in the downtown area of Sonora is stalling traffic.

Police report that the truck overturned at the Truckenmiller Road intersection and is blocking the roadway. Officers are turning around traffic at Sanguinetti Road and Ristano Way. Traffic is getting backed up. There is no word on when the roadway may reopen. Motorists may want to find an alternative route for their morning commute.