Widespread Power Outages During Triple Digit Heat Wave

Power outages around Groveland and Angels Camp View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that there are thousands of customers without electricity, with the hardest hit areas being around Groveland and Angels Camp.

2,900 customers lost electricity shortly before 6:30 pm in the greater Groveland area and southeast of Sonora and Jamestown. PG&E reports that the outage is “weather related.” The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services also put out a statement indicating that PG&E was “reaching critical loading levels” in the Groveland area. PG&E says it is unclear when the power will be restored.

In addition, during the six o’clock hour this evening, 3,540 customers in the Angels Camp area lost power. PG&E says the cause of that outage remains under investigation, but the company is hoping for full restoration at 1:15 am.