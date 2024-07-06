Sheering Fire Gains Containment And Acreage

STF Sheering Fire west of Cherry Lake View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The lightning-strike Sheering Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 428 acres from 370, and there is now 12 percent containment.

The fire is burning west of the Clavery River, inside the 2013 Rim Fire footprint. Forest fire officials updated that a containment line is complete on the east side of the fire (Forest Service Road 3N01), while a dozer line has been started on the south side. Hand crews are working in Lost Creek to connect the lines, but the dead and down trees are hampering operations. The rate of spread is low, and fire intensity is low to moderate, with 10- to 15-foot scorching with minimal spotting of less than 100 feet, according to forest fire officials.

Resources on scene include 68 personnel. Forest officials updated that two firefighters have suffered minor injuries in battling this blaze. They also reported that two fires ignited in the Clavey River drainage, which is where the 2013 Rim Fire occurred. With the potential for those fires to become large quickly, they were the top priority for fire resources, including air support. Both blazes were contained and then additional resources moved to the Sheering Fire, which has burned with low to moderate intensity and a slow rate of spread over the past 10 days. Firefighters have been able to utilize existing roads and natural barriers for containment lines in several locations around the fire perimeter, protecting both firefighters and resources in the area.

Fire resources include 6 hand crews, 1 helicopter, 4 engines, 1 dozer, and 1 water tender.