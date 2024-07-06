Update: Fire In Jamestown Stopped

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Update at 6:52 a.m.: The Jumper fire burning in Jamestown is a 1/4-acre fire and CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward spread has been stopped. The flames broke out along Old Jacksonville Road and Jacksonville Road. A small crew will remain on scene, working toward full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Original post at 6:534 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

It has been named the Jumper Fire and is 1/4 acre. The blaze is spreading north and south, according to CAL Fire. The flames broke out along Old Jacksonville Road and Jacksonville Road. There is no more information regarding the fire’s activity at this time. We’ll pass along more information as it comes into the newsroom.