Fire in San Andreas

By Tracey Petersen
Rocky Fire in San Andreas in Calaveras County -- PG&E camera

San Andreas, CA – Fire crews are working the Rocky Fire this morning in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out around 4:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of Rocky Road near the intersection of Old Gulch and Big Foot roads. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is 4 ½ acres and moving at a slow rate of spread. There are no threats to structures. There is also a power outage in the area, impacting 1,050 PG&E customers. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

