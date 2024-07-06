Weeding To Reduce Fire Risk In Two Counties

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews continue to work on weeding along Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, including in Jamestown next week, creating long motorist delays.

As we reported here in June, Caltrans is clearing dead and dying vegetation along the highway to reduce wildfire risk and create fuel breaks for an emergency evacuation route in those counties. State road officials ask drivers to be prepared for extended delay times of 15–25 minutes on the highway in Jamestown next week due to one-way traffic controls. Flaggers will be between Woods Way and Bell Money Road from 5–9 a.m. Monday, July 8th, through Wednesday, July 10th, for vegetation removal to reduce the risk of fire.

The work is part of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. It began in early June and continues through late July, requiring one-way traffic control on two to four-mile stretches of the highway.

Hours of operations will be Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Tuolumne County, and Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Calaveras County.

Caltrans provided this weekly schedule by location:

Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Tuolumne County between Shaws Flat Road and Rawhide Road.

Thursday, June 27 through Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Calaveras County between Copello Drive and Fourth Crossing Road.

Thursday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Calaveras County between Fourth Crossing Road and Magers Way.

Thursday, July 18 through Wednesday, July 26, 2024, in Calaveras County, between Corral Flat Road and Big Bar Road.