Dangerous Heat Wave Continues Through Next Week

The Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley continues through 11 PM Tuesday. A separate Heat Advisory is in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada, until 11 PM Tuesday. Additionally, the Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the Central San Joaquin Valley, has been extended until 11 PM Thursday. Finally, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills and the Central San Joaquin Valley through noon today.

Wind gusts this morning may reach 20 to 25 mph. Humidity is less than 15%.

Any use of incendiary devices will greatly increase the risk of quick starting, fast spreading grass fires under what are typically low to moderate wind speeds. This is because of an abnormal amount of herbaceous fuels. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Meanwhile, the dangerously hot conditions continue, with daily temperatures that range from 95 to 118 degrees.

The heat could significantly impact the extended Holiday weekend activities.

Widespread Major HeatRisk is a factor, with areas of Extreme HeatRisk that will occur through the duration of this heat wave.

This level of rare, long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects everyone, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

There will be impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There will be limited overnight relief with low temperatures from the upper 50s to the mid 80s.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed