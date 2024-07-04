Heat Could Impact Some Afternoon Independence Day Activities

Glorious Fourth of July Celebration in Columbia View Photo

Sonora, CA — Triple-digit temperatures will be a factor on this Independence Day in the Mother Lode.

The Glorious Fourth of July festival gets underway at 11 am in Columbia State Historic Park and the parade at noon. However, the state park notes that to ensure public safety, some afternoon activities may be canceled or moved to earlier in the day in order to avoid the extreme heat. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will have an information booth on sight to provide updates on any changes. The merchants will be open for business. Everyone is encouraged to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and seek shade.

The Mokelumne Hill Fourth of July parade starts at 10 o’clock in the downtown area. There will be food trucks and kids activities.

Coming up tonight and Friday evening is the highly anticipated laser light show at the Black Oak Casino Resort. There will be several viewing areas to take in the sights – Heritage Park, the 6th floor of the parking garage, and the D parking lot next to the Tribal Fire Department. All viewing areas will open at 6:30 pm and the drone show will begin at 9:15 pm on both nights. There will also be several food vendors on hand.

The 52nd annual Sierra Nevada Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm in the area of Highway 4 in downtown Arnold. The Arnold Independence Day Parade will be on Saturday at 10 am.

Saturday at 9:30 pm will be the fireworks show over the waters of Lake Don Pedro. Parking is available at both Blue Oak Campground and Fleming Meadows. Parking is limited so arrive early. There is a fee of $40 per vehicle and $20 per vessel to enter the area and see the fireworks show. The event is put on by the Don Pedro Recreation Agency.

The area lakes and waterways are also anticipated to be busy on the Fourth of July.