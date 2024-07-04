Direct Fire Tactics Being Used On Forest Sheering Fire

STF Sheering Fire west of Cherry Lake View Photos

Sonora, CA – A direct fire suppression tactic is being used on the 370-acre lightning strike Sheering Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest, while fire officials relay that full suppression has been the strategy from the beginning.

The blaze ignited on June 25th and is burning among dead and down fuel within the 2013 Rim Fire footprint west of Cherry Lake. As the flames continued to burn through the planning area, firefighters shifted tactics and implemented a direct attack, full suppression strategy.

Noting that initially the location had a significant number of dead and down, hazardous, and snag trees in the immediate area of this lightning-caused blaze, firefighter safety comes first.

“We know our firefighters assume a level of risk with this profession but there does become a point where the risk is too high, and we are unwilling to put them in that situation,” remarked Mi-Wok/Summit District Ranger Shawn Winstead.

The Bourland Trestle, a Tuolumne County historical feature, was initially thought to be threatened, according to fire officials but containment lines and hose lays have been placed around it to protect it. The incident has also been elevated to a Type-3 team with two hotshot crews, two dozers, two falling modules, one falling boss, and two division supervisors placed on order. Assuming the position of incident commander is Summit Ranger District Fire Management Officer Shaun Craig.