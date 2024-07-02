Tuolumne County Offering Spots To Cool Off During Heat Wave

Sonora High School Pool View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is recommending that people cool off at the local public libraries and pools during this week’s heat wave.

Of note, the Sonora Main Library’s conference room (480 Greenley Road) will be open during special hours on July 4, Independence Day, from 12:30-6pm.

Otherwise, the main library is open today, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am – 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm. The Groveland, Twain Harte and Tuolumne libraries are open Tuesday and Wednesday from noon – 6 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm. Also, the mobile bookmobile will be outside the Jamestown Community Hall on Main Street this Saturday from 1 – 5 pm.

The public pools in Tuolumne County charge $2-3 per person, depending on age.

The Sonora Pool at the high school is open every Sunday – Friday, 1 – 5 pm. There is also a special family night on Sunday from 6 – 9 pm, and a game night on Friday from 7 – 9 pm.

The Tuolumne Pool is open for recreation swimming Monday through Saturday from 1 – 5 pm. Family night is Friday from 7 – 10 pm and Saturday from 6 – 9 pm. Game night is Friday from 7 – 9 pm.

The Twain Harte Pool is open Monday through Saturday from 1 – 5 pm. Family night is Friday from 7:30 – 10 pm and Saturday from 6 – 9 pm. Game night is Thursday from 7:30 – 9:30 pm.

OES and the Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the weather and could open additional locations, or expand hours, if deemed necessary.

