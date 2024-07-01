Update: Fire In Valley Springs Stopped

Gill Fire at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs in Calaveras County -- CAL Fire TCU photo View Photos

Update at 6 p.m.: Fire crews have made quick work of the Gill Fire burning in the Wrinkle Cove area of Calaveras County, as its forward spread has been stopped at one acre.

The blaze ignited in some grass along New Hogan Parkway at South Petersburg Road in the Wrinkle Cove area after 5 p.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames within half an hour of arriving on the scene. A small crew will remain, working towards full containment and then mopping up. What sparked the Gill Fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:23 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA – Air and ground resources are working on the Gill Fire near New Hogan Lake in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The flames ignited in some grass along New Hogan Parkway at South Petersburg Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is one acre in size and burning along New Hogan Parkway at South Petersburg Road. There is no word on the flame rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.