Emergency Sewer Work To Slow Traffic In Sonora

TUD sewer repair work parking map -- TUD map View Photo

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) advises commuters that sewer repairs in downtown Sonora will create parking restrictions on two side streets.

TUD crews will be making an emergency sewer repair on S. Washington Street in downtown Sonora from June 30th to July 1st, 2024. To minimize traffic disruptions, this work will be done overnight, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

“TUD is working diligently to minimize inconvenience and appreciates patience as repairs are being made,” water officials said.

The repairs will result in no parking being available between Linoberg and Stockton Streets. There will be one-way traffic control, potentially causing minor delays of up to 5 minutes.

TUD encourages travelers to take alternate routes and check the map in the image box for additional parking options.