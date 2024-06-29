Update: Fire In Jamestown

Bostwick Fire in Jamestown -- CAL Fire TCU View Photos

Update at 12:20 p.m.: The Bostwick Fire is burning in the 9400 block of Bostwick Road, near Jamestown Road in Jamestown. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is a quarter-acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:57 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The fire is located in the 9400 block of Bostwick Road, near Jamestown Road. The fire was threatening one home, but one of the residents was using a hose on the flames when fire crews arrived. CAL Fire says that the home is no longer threatened. There is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.