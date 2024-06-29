Clear
Overnight Fire In Copperopolis

By Tracey Petersen
Copperopolis, CA – Fire crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire dubbed the Pyle Fire by CAL Fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames were spreading at a slow rate on O’Brynes Ferry Road near Pyle Road. Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread at 1.25 acres within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene.

Crews are continuing to work towards full containment while mopping up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

