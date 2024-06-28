Missing Hiker That Drowned At Cleo’s Bath Identified

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Coroner has released the name of the missing hiker who slipped on rocks at the Cleo’s Bath waterfalls near Pinecrest Lake and drowned.

He is 38-year-old Gabriel Castaneda of Turlock. Yesterday (Thursday, June 27th, 2024), at about 2:30 p.m., a call came into the sheriff’s dispatch reporting that they had found the body of the missing man, who was last seen falling over the waterfall at Cleo’s Bath on Sunday, June 23. As reported here yesterday, civilian diver Juan Heredia, who has helped out in other drowning incidents in the state, also helped in this search, finding Castaneda’s body. The sheriff’s office added that his body was found in a pool downriver from Cleo’s Bath.

Castaneda was located in a steep gorge near the swift-moving water on Thursday evening by members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team, who hiked into the area. Rescuers were not able to reach the body due to the steep terrain and proximity to the swiftly moving water. CHP H20 helicopter was called in to assist in recovering Castaneda, using harnesses and rope to hoist the body to a nearby location where the sheriff’s coroner took over the investigation.

“We want to remind the public to always use caution around Swiftwater and near waterfalls. Waterways are especially dangerous during spring and early summer when snowmelt causes high, swift, and cold water currents,” warned sheriff’s officials. “Cold, fast-running water can be dangerous to even the strongest swimmers due to the speed of the water, obstacles below the water’s surface, and cold-water temperature. Additionally, we encourage the public to exercise caution near swift water moving over granite surfaces because the rocks around the water can become very smooth and easy to slip on.

Sheriff’s officials also thanked Pinecrest Fire for assistance in transporting the SAR team and gear across the lake and the CHP H20 crew for the hoist and support throughout the incident.