Body Of Missing Cleo’s Bath Hiker Found By Diver

Waterfalls at Cleo's Bath east of Pinecrest Lake in Tuolumne County View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – The body of a hiker, who was last seen going over a waterfall in Cleo’s Bath, east of Pinecrest Lake, on Sunday, was found this afternoon by a civilian diver.

We reported earlier that the 37-year-old hiker was reported missing on Sunday, June 23, around 10:15 a.m. in the area. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene along with the Search and Rescue (SAR) team, the CalFire helicopter, California Fish and Wildlife, and members of the U.S. Forest Service and began searching for the hiker. Sheriff’s officials reported that the heavy current prevented divers from safely accessing the area on foot, and conditions were too dangerous for search and rescue divers.

The civilian diver, Juan Heredia, who has helped out in other drowning incidents in the state, responded to help in the search and today found the hiker’s body; exactly where it was discovered was not revealed. Sheriff’s officials will now have the sad task of retrieving the body. The identity of the hiker has yet to be released.

Of note, that same day, a 28-year-old man also died of drowning at the waterway later in the day.