Supreme Court Rules On Lawsuit Impacting Homeless Camps

Former Homeless Camp On Mono Way View Photo

Washington, DC — The US Supreme Court issued a ruling on a case regarding homeless camps that has been closely watched by cities and counties across the country.

The court has ruled that it is lawful to place restrictions on camps, regardless of whether there are other adequate sleeping arrangements, like shelters, available.

The ruling was in response to a case in Grants Pass, Oregon, in which the city was sued for passing ordinances that crack down on homeless encampments, and ticket violators. The ruling notes that the action does not fall under the Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”

With a 6-3 vote, Justice Neal Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor authored a dissenting take, arguing that it punishes people for being homeless.

Governor Gavin Newsom praised the ruling stating, “Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court provides state and local officials the definitive authority to implement and enforce policies to clear unsafe encampments from our streets. This decision removes the legal ambiguities that have tied the hands of local officials for years and limited their ability to deliver on common-sense measures to protect the safety and well-being of our communities.”

He continued, “California remains committed to respecting the dignity and fundamental human needs of all people and the state will continue to work with compassion to provide individuals experiencing homelessness with the resources they need to better their lives.”

The Republican Leader of the California Senate, Brian Jones, agreed, saying, “Today’s decision rightly empowers state and local officials to compassionately clear encampments. Californians should not have to tolerate the encampments that have taken over our communities. This is not about criminalizing homelessness—it’s about ensuring the safety of both the community and homeless individuals.”