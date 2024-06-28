Governor Newsom Pushes Back On Questions About Replacing Biden

Sacramento, CA — Following Thursday’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, some reporters were questioning California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was on site to support Biden, if the President should step aside so that someone like him could run.

Newsom deflected, “I know Joe Biden, and I know what he has accomplished the last three and a half years. I know what he is capable of, and I know his vision. I have no trepidation.”

The Associated Press reports that Biden’s debate performance has spurred “Democratic panic” about his ability to lead the party against Trump. Newsom has often been mentioned as a potential future Presidential candidate. The Governor, who has been growing his national profile, argued that he and fellow Democrats need to have President Biden’s back in the presidential race.

Thursday’s debate aired live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.