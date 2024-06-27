$42-Million TUD Wastewater Treatment Plant Overhaul Completed

TUD Board Members cut ceremonial ribbon (Barbara Balen, David Boatright, Jeff Kerns, Ron Ringen and Glen Jacobs View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District held a ceremonial ribbon cutting marking the completion of the successful overhaul/replacement of the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment facility.

The project commenced in October of 2021 and the updated operation, on the outskirts of Sonora, now has the ability to treat an average of two million gallons of wastewater per day. The $42-million project replaces an outdated plant built in the 1970s. The project site was strategically contained within the footprint of the existing treatment plant on Southgate Drive.

All five board members, and several other local leaders, were on hand for a Wednesday celebration at the facility, and the ceremonial ribbon was cut by Board President Jeff Kerns.

According to TUD, the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility has been designed to meet the current California Title 22 Standards for Disinfected Tertiary Treated wastewater. In addition to several operational/equipment upgrades, a new administrative/operations building was constructed.

The district adds that a majority of the project cost was covered by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant/loan package which included over $8.5 million in grant dollars and approximately $24.9 million in low-interest loans. TUD contributed approximately $8.8 million of its own wastewater reserves.

Also on hand was Maria Gallegos-Herrera, the USDA Rural Development California State Director, and Dana Jorgenson with Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil’s office, who presented a California Senate Certificate of Recognition.