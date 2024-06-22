Fire Stopped On Duckwall Mountain

Fire on Duckwall Mountain View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Firefighters have been busy this afternoon extinguishing a fire on Duckwall Mountain in the Stanislaus National Forest, outside of Tuolumne.

The fire was located this afternoon during the one o’clock hour near Forest Road 1N16. It was just over an acre in size and crews were able to stop the forward spread. A hose line is around the fire, and officials are in the process of building a hand line. Mop up will continue this afternoon. The fire is in an isolated area, and no structures were damaged.

Click here to view a webcam of the wildfire area where the smoke has mostly now gone away. The cause of the fire is under investigation.