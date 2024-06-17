Update: Vegetation Fire In Copperopolis

aero Evacuation Warming map View Photos

Update at 5:01 pm: The Aero Fire continues to grow at a fast rate of spread and is now approximately 932 acres. Additional resources of hand crews and engines are responding to the fire. An evacuation order has been issued from Rock Creek Rd from Hwy 4 to Hunts Valley Rroad and O’byrnes Ferry Road to Copper Cove and Highway 4 west to Copperopolis Town Square. An evacuation warning has been issued for east of Pool Station Road to Appaloosa and Bar 20.

Update at 4:47 pm: The fire continues to grow at a fast rate of spread and is currently at 500 acres.

Update at 4:37: An evacuation warning has been added for North of Highway 4 from Rock Creek Road to Hunt Road. The fire has grown to 400 acres.

Update at 4:32 pm: The 250-acre Aero Fire continues to burn at a dangerous rate of spread. Due to the fire, a hard closure has been put in place on Highway 4 at Pool Station Road.

Update at 4:18 p.m.: The fire has grown to approximately 250 acres with a described dangerous rate of spread. Highway traffic is anticipated to be disturbed by this fire on Highway 4.

Update at 3:51 p.m.: The fire acreage has grown to 150 acres with a continued rapid rate of spread. One structure is threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Original post at 3:38 Copperopolis, CA– Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire named the Aero Fire in Copperopolis in the 4000 block of Aero Road and Hunt Road. The fire is currently 30 acres with a rapid rate of spread. One structure is threatened.

Thanks to community news partners Dave Stayer and Larry England for sending in photos.