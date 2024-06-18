Update: Tuesday’s Copperopolis Aero Fire Details

Update at 6:20 am: Some containment was gained overnight battling the Aero Fire in Copperopolis. CAL Fire reports this morning that the blaze is 5,245 acres and there is 20% containment. Air and ground resources will remain busy throughout the day. The earlier announced road closures and evacuation orders/warnings remain in place.

Update at 6:02 am: PG&E reports that there are still over 5,000 customers without electricity related to the Aero Fire in Copperopolis. The outage encompasses areas of Copperopolis, Angels Camp, and up into Murphys. PG&E reports there is currently no estimated restoration time.

Original story posted at 5:29 am: Copperopolis, CA – The Aero Fire that ignited near Aero Road and Hunt Road, North of Copperopolis on Monday afternoon, is estimated to be 5,009 acres with no containment.

Summer school is closed today (Tuesday) at both Mark Twain Elementary and Bret Harte High School due to the fire. All special education programs are also closed. School will remain closed on Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services has set up an Aero Fire information phone line at 209-754-6777.

Calaveras County Road Closures: Highway 4 at Little John Road (O’Byrnes Ferry) is closed. Pool Station Road at Highway 4 remains closed. Hunt Road at Milton Road, Salt Springs Valley Road, Felix Road, and Rock Creek Road are also closed.

Tuolumne County Road Closures: O’Byrnes Ferry Road is closed at Highway 108/120. If you are a resident or employee of a business on the Tuolumne County side, you will be allowed to pass through with an ID.

Evacuation Order: The areas of Copper Town Square and Obyrnes Ferry Road to the county line are under an evacuation order. All residents are ordered to immediately evacuate.

Evacuation Warning: Tuolumne County along O’Byrnes Ferry Road is under a warning from the county line to Highway 108/120.

Evacuation shelters are open at the Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp, the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton and the Valley Springs Veterans Hall.

Livestock can be taken to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

