Cause of Late-Night Fire Near Clements Determined

Fire on Brandt Road in Clements View Photo

Clements, CA — Firefighters in the region responded to a two-acre vegetation fire late Sunday evening on Brandt Road in the Clements area.

It ignited at around 10 o’clock. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it was caused by a truck towing a boat that lost a tire off the trailer, igniting a grass fire on the side of the road. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. Crews worked to quickly stop the forward spread of the fire at a couple of acres.