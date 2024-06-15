Update: Section Of Highway 108 In Sonora Closed Due To Emergency

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Update at 10:40 a.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, reports that the section of Highway 108 Bypass, which was closed this morning due to a man having a mental health issue, has reopened. No injuries were reported in the incident. The man was detained for a mental health evaluation. Further details on this incident can be viewed below.

Original post at 10:08 a.m.: Sonora, CA — There is a lot of law enforcement activity along the Highway 108 Bypass in Sonora.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relays, “Right now, deputies are on Highway 108 near Mono Way communicating with a person having a mental health crisis.”

TCSO advises Highway 108 is currently closed at:

Eastbound Highway 108 at Mono Way on-ramp (by Sonora Ford) Eastbound on Highway 108 is being diverted onto the Mono Way off-ramp.

Westbound Highway 108 at Phoenix Lake on-ramp

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to avoid the area.