Power Outage In Groveland Impacts Nearly 2,000 

PG&E power outage in the Pine Mountain Lake and Groveland area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Groveland, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage for nearly 2,000 in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

1,877 customers have been without electricity since just after 9:30 a.m., mostly in the Pine Mountain Lake area, including the airport. Those impacted are along Highway 120, Ferretti and Elder roads, and Pine Mountain Drive. The company relays that a crew is investigating a cause, and the restoration time is 7:45 p.m.