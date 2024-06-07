Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Unveils Initial Planned Restaurants

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Artist Rendering View Photo

Jamestown, CA — With the opening of its new resort happening on July 15, the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will offer a variety of new food offerings.

The (209) Sports Bar + Kitchen will be a local pub with high-definition TVs for sporting events, tabletop gaming, and two private dining rooms. It plans to specialize in brick oven pizzas, nachos, wings, and salads. It will also feature beers available from several local breweries from around the Sierra Foothills and Central Valley.

Porch Rooftop Dining will combine upscale cuisine and stunning views. The luxurious option will offer steaks, a lively bar, and several other higher-end food offerings.

Trailblazer Coffee Company will provide freshly roasted coffee and specially crafted espresso drinks.

The Quill Bar will be a gathering place to have cocktails and spirits, with a range of different cocktail options, including the Magic Mixture Cocktail.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, in Jamestown off Highway 108, says it will announce more culinary offerings at a later date.