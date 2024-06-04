Update: Fire Along HWY 108 In Keystone Area

Vegetation fire along Highway 108 west of Green Springs Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 12:15 p.m.: The Springs Fire burning along the south side of Highway 108 on the eastbound shoulder has grown to 10 acres. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates. “Firefighters are making progress.” She added that the flames’ rate of spread is now moving at a moderate rate.

Officers are directing one-way traffic along the eastbound lanes, which is getting backed up.

Keystone, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire along Highway 108 west of Green Springs Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire is calling it the Springs Fire. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the flames are burning in some grass on the south side and moving away from the eastbound lanes of the highway. It is three acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.