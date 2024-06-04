Public Works And Public Defender Contracts On BOS Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County will vote on hiring a new Public Works Director today, and approving a new contract with the Public Defender.

Outgoing Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane left the position in April, and her assistant Public Works Director, Blossom Scott-Heim, has been leading the department in an interim role since her departure.

Today, the Supervisors will vote on making Scott-Heim the permanent Public Works Director. Her salary would be just over $159,000 annually.

In addition, the Board will vote on a new five-year contract with Public Defender Scott Gross, who first stepped into the role in July of 2019. His new contract would go through 2029 and pay an annual salary of just over $186,000.

Also, there will be a report delivered about a study looking at short-term rental impacts and direction sought from the board if any related actions are requested in response.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board of supervisors meeting room.