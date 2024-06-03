Suspect Arrested For Attempted Carjacking In San Andreas

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– A man was arrested for attempted carjacking at a gas station on East St. Charles Street on the evening of May 29.

Around 7 p.m., the Calaveras County dispatch center received a 911 call from a female victim reporting that a male suspect attempted to forcefully enter her vehicle. Deputies responded and located a man matching the suspect’s description walking in the middle of the road. The suspect, identified as Jack Donald Martin, 42, of San Andreas, was detained without incident and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle. Deputies observed that Martin appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic, possibly a central nervous system stimulant such as methamphetamine.

The victim recounted that as she was entering the gas station, Martin ran up to her vehicle, attempted to open the door, and pounded on the roof. She believed he damaged the door handle with the force he used. Fortunately, her habit of locking the doors prevented him from entering, and she was able to drive away unharmed.

Martin’s behavior shifted from cooperative to violent, including kicking the security bars in the patrol vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Calaveras County Jail, where his disruptive behavior continued. Deputies added charges of resisting or delaying a peace officer to his booking for felony carjacking, misdemeanor battery, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. Law enforcement stresses this incident serves as a reminder to maintain situational awareness and adopt safety measures, such as locking car doors, as a routine practice.