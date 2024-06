Original post at 2:55 p.m.: No official cause of the power outage has been released by PG&E but power has been restored.

Original post at 2:46 p.m.: Jamestown, CAРA power outage is impacting customers in Jamestown near Stent Road and scattered areas throughout Jamestown PG&E is investigating the outage but no official cause has been determined. The estimated power restoration time is 4:45 pm. This power outage is impacting 2,013 PG&E customers