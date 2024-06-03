LGBTQ Pride Event Held In Sonora, Supervisors Will Vote On Resolution

Supervisor Ryan Campbell speaks with vendor at Sonora Pride Event View Photos

Sonora, CA — The group CALPride Sierras held a celebration on Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in recognition of June being Pride Month.

The non-profit organization is an LGBTQ+ collaborative that provides advocacy and services in seven counties, including Tuolumne and Calaveras. The Sonora event ran from noon-6 pm and some local elected officials were on hand at the beginning in support, including Sonora City Council member Andy Merrill and Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell.

Organizers stated that the theme was “togetherness” and “highlighting the power of unity and what all we can accomplish as a community.” There were artisans, vendors, community organizations, a DJ and drag show, a silent auction, and speakers. They also served free hot dogs and vegan dogs.

On Tuesday the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on declaring June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

County documents published ahead of the meeting state, “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month (LGBTQ) is celebrated annually in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and works to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for all Americans while embracing our individual identities and rights.”

We reported earlier that a similar resolution was approved in Tuolumne County for the first time in 2022 with a 4-1 vote.

In the City of Sonora, last year a similar measure failed to gain approval by the city council, with 2 members in favor and 3 opposed.