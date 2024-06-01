Phone Line Work to Stall Traffic In Sonora

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays due to phone line work at a busy Sonora intersection at the beginning of next week.

AT&T crews will be conducting maintenance and repair work on equipment. There will be flaggers directing traffic at the southeast corner of the Greenley Road, Sanguinetti Road, and Old Wards Ferry Road intersection on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4th. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Motorists can expect short delays. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution, especially around personnel and equipment in the cone zone.