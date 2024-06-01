California Adopt-a-Pet Day flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – The first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day is today, and all adoptions are free at local participating shelters.

“We are proud to be joining the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day.” Said Mike Mazouch, animal control director. “We look forward to working with our community to find loving homes for our pets and to raise awareness about the issues of overcrowding in animal shelters.”

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are two of the 170 animal services taking part in the statewide initiative. In recent years, a large influx of animals has been brought into shelters due to a nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals, inflation, and pet-friendly housing restrictions. The goal is to find loving homes for 2,024 shelter pets across California, with the ASPCA providing funds to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters.

The initiative is supported by the San Francisco Society for the Preservation of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The Tuolumne County Shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and is located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown. The Calaveras shelter is at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.